Enrichment Services Program, Inc. accepting appointments for energy assistance

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) has received CARES funding and will be accepting appointment calls for Energy Assistance for residents of the following Georgia counties: Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot.
Appointments will be made by telephone only with the exception of Muscogee County which will be made via telephone and our website, until the allotted appointments have been filled. All applicants will receive a phone call at the time and date of their scheduled appointment and the application will be completed over the phone. Once you complete your phone appointment, we must receive the following documentation in order to process your application for payment:
• For all household members that are 18 years old or older - proof of income for the past 30 days
• Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household
• Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household
• For all household members that are 18 years old or older - current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.
• If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2020 award letter is required.
If applying for assistance with gas or propane, the current electric bill is also needed.
Documents can be submitted at the Neighborhood Service Center in the county in which you reside or in Muscogee County at our drive through Community Cares Station located at 1112 Veterans Pkwy.
All applicants must meet the federal income poverty guidelines.
The appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds.
Please do not attempt to call before the designated time. To make an appointment, please see below based on your county of residence:
Chattahoochee County: 1-844-855-2014 Friday, Aug. 14, at 9:00 a.m. EST.
Clay County: 1-844-855-2015 Friday, Aug.14, at 10:00 a.m. EST.
Harris County: 1-844-855-2016 Friday, Aug. 14, at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Quitman County: 1-844-855-2017 Friday, Aug. 14, at 12:00 p.m. EST
