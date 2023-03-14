The Enterprise City Council has approved a resolution authorizing the Alabama Department of Revenue to administer and collect all sales and use taxes levied by the cty of Enterprise, beginning Mar. 1.

“Some of our Enterprise business owners have received letters and reached out to the revenue office,” Enterprise Chief Financial Officer LeeAnn Swartz said. “We want to make sure business owners are aware that this is a legitimate change for the city and that they will each be contacted by the state to know what they need to do moving forward for getting their returns filed.”

The letter, from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue, states, in part, “[t]herefore, your first City of Enterprise local tax return filed with Alabama Department of Revenue is for the tax period ending March 31, 2023, which is due on or before April 20. These taxes are to be reported using the Local Tax return in My Alabama Taxes (MAT)…”

More information can be found on the city’s website, specifically on the revenue department’s page.

All questions regarding the City of Enterprise’s local tax should be directed to the Alabama Department of Revenue Sales and Use Tax Division at (334) 242-1490.