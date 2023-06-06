The software system used by the City of Enterprise to process payments will undergo a system upgrade June 29 and 30, causing the entire system to be down, affecting several city departments.

“We will not be able to issue business licenses, permits, or take water payments during this time,” Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer Lee Ann Swartz said. “Our online and phone payment system, as well as citizen self-serve will also be down. We encourage everyone to plan ahead and make their payments by Wednesday, June 28, or plan to come in the beginning of July.”

Drop boxes will be available for customers to leave payments, which will be processed when the new system is up and running July 3. Drop boxes can be found at the front of City Hall, near the water department entrance, as well as in the back of City Hall by the picnic tables.

Swartz asks visitors to Enterprise City Hall be patient with staff as they learn the new operating system, cautioning wait times may be longer than normal.

Enterprise City Hall administrative offices will be closed during that time, however other normal activities will continue throughout the city such as trash pick-up, public works and street department tasks, water field work and Parks and Recreation operations.