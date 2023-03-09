Notice is hereby given that Enterprise City Schools Special Education Department intends to destroy special education records of former students who graduated, completed their school program, transferred, or withdrew from Enterprise City Schools prior to the 2016-2017 school year.

Any former student who has reached 18 years of age may review and/or receive a copy of these records by contacting the Special Education Department by April 10, 2023.

According to federal law, parents and guardians lose their right to review or obtain these records when their child (the student) reaches 18 years of age or starts attending a postsecondary institution, whichever occurs first. However, a parent of a child with a disability who is 18 years of age or older may retain parental rights, provided that the child has been determined to be legally incompetent or legally incapacitated.

In accordance with federal and state laws, special education records are maintained for five years after the student exits the special education program, graduates, transfers, or withdraws from Enterprise City Schools. In accordance with State of Alabama Special Education guidelines, special education records that are not claimed by April 10, 2023, will be destroyed. A written request for records may be sent to the contact below.

Please include the student’s name, birth date, date of graduation or date last attended on the request.

Molly Brasher

Special Projects Center

6500 South Boll Weevil Circle

Enterprise, AL 36330

Telephone: (334)347-4287

Fax: (334)393-7105

Please allow at least two weeks for preparation of records and be prepared to present a government issued photo ID for release of records.