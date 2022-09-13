Enterprise community pays tribute, remembers 9/11

Under the threat of rainstorms, City of Enterprise civic and business leaders joined first responders, families, and friends gathered at the Veterans Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park in Enterprise early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, to reflect on the events of 9/11.

“Twenty-one years ago today I was in the New York Army National Guard and worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Albany, New York,” Bob Schmidbauer told the crowd assembled for the 9/11 Patriot Day Commemoration.

The Veteran Service Organizations, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the City of Enterprise hosted the event to commemorate the 9/11 tragedy, remember the fallen and honor local first responders for their selfless service to the community.

Schmidbauer, who serves as the John Wiley Brock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6683 Commander in Enterprise, was among the National Guardsmen activated to federal service within minutes of the terrorist attacks on the Eastern United States Sept. 11, 2001.

“Never forget. Always remember,” Schmidbauer said. “That’s the motto my unit took on after the tragic events of 9/11 and we continue to use that motto today in upstate New York.

“I woke up and went to work just like every other day,” Schmidbauer recalled. “At 7:46 a.m. the news on the television in my office waiting room started flashing that the initial plane crashed into the North Tower on the World Trade Center. I recall everyone in my office and the offices around me gathering in my office to watch the news as it unfolded on the television.

“At 8:03 a.m. while watching the news, the second plane was shown flying into the South Tower of the World Trade Center and within minutes the phones of several of those in my office started ringing as we were activated to report to our National Guard units,” he said.

Schmidbauer said he raced home, rapidly packed and sped to report for duty at his armory, listening to the news reports as the tragic events continued. “We heard on the radio about the third plane hit the Pentagon, the South Tower collapsing, the plane crashing at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and then the North Tower collapsing.”

Schmidbauer’s unit headed to Camp Smith, the staging base just outside of West Point, New York. “We received some briefings, received our initial gear and received our name badges and then we moved down to Battery Park which was our initial staging area. As our presence grew, we expanded to Governor’s Island, the 69th Avenue Armory, and the Park Avenue Armory.”

Schmidbauer described his first walk from Battery Park to Ground Zero. The dust and debris and the smell of smoke permeated every inch, he said. “That smell and then all the glimpse of all the carnage will stick in my mind forever. I have never smelled smoke and smog like that again.

“Over the next several months, I worked recovery, mortuary affairs, security details, and family escort duty at the observation deck just beyond Ground Zero, but despite all the turmoil and despair of that day what I try to remember is how thousands of police and fire firefighters, guardsmen, active duty soldiers, volunteers, civilians, churchgoers, all rallied together,” he said. “Every house flew the American Flag. We rallied beside each other and supported each other. Politicians united us, they didn’t divide us. What I remember is calling myself an American citizen and promising to never forget.

Schmidbauer asked the group assembled for a moment of silence which was followed by a fire bell clanged five times. “Embedded in the memories of everyone who live through them, this was the day that jet planes were highjacked and crashed into the New York World Trade Center and the Pentagon causing the deaths of 2,977. The passengers of the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 attempted to take back control of it and it crashed into a field near Shanksville Pennsylvania,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham. “We commemorate these attacks with a ring of a fire bell for each of them and a fifth bell rung for all of those whose lives have been impacted by the events of this day.”

Veterans Service Organizations and Enterprise First Responders placed memorial wreaths at the base of the Wall of Heroes. “Today we remember those whose lives were lost, and we honor the first responders who answered the call of duty. Their courage embodies the American spirit and resilience,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper. “The heroism they showed that day has continued to inspire new generations of Americans. We are proud of our Enterprise Police Department, the Enterprise Fire Department and the Enterprise Rescue Squad and each member who continues to serve us professionally and selflessly.”