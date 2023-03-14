The Sixth Annual OSCAR Club Day of Service set for Saturday, giving participants time to make a difference "one project at a time."

“This day has been chosen for all citizens to embrace a desire to join others in the enhancement of the City of Enterprise,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper as he signed a proclamation recognizing March 18 as an official Day of Service in the City of Progress. “This volunteer effort and spirit will involve hundreds of residents in hundreds of hours of community service.”

The OSCAR Club is composed of Enterprise “Women of the Year” and they initiated the city-wide event six years ago to encourage people to intentionally embrace a service project, no matter the size.

“Find an elderly neighbor that could use a little extra help with spring cleaning. Or, if you’ve noticed a particular area where trash is piling up on the side of the road, clean it up,” said Cooper. “Let’s pour into our community and each other on this annual day of service,” Cooper said.

The event official kicks off with an opening ceremony at Bates Memorial Stadium at 8 a.m. From there, individuals and groups will disperse to their pre-selected projects. Any person who in interested in helping is invited to attended the opening ceremony where they will be connected with a project if they don’t have one.

Church, civic and youth groups, businesses, families and individuals are encouraged to work on projects throughout the city or in their respective neighborhoods, said Charlene Goolsby, organizer and OSCAR club member. “The annual event encourages individuals and groups to embrace a service project such as picking up trash on the side of the road, painting, and pressure washing.”

Four large dumpsters will be placed in the lot next to Enterprise City Hall for residents to use get rid of debris. Public Works employees will be on site to ensure that only appropriate items are disposed. Wet paint, tires, roof shingles, and food waste will not be accepted.

“The OSCAR Club is thankful that you will be participating in our Sixth Annual Day of Service - always the third Saturday in March,” said Goolsby. “This is our opportunity to unify in purpose for accomplishment of large projects while others will engage in acts of kindness to draw closer to those who simply need a ray of sunshine.”