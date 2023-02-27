Enterprise municipal and Water Works Board employees are in the midst of a multi-week training course to improve the overall customer experience and better serve the public.

About 36 public employees who regularly deal with customer interaction or engage with the community are focusing on verbal and non-verbal communication, communicating with empathy, communication styles, active listening, and problem resolution.

The course, developed by Enterprise Human Resources Director Christina Meissner and Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) Director of Workforce Development Leigh Shiver, was tailored specifically to fit the city’s expectation of service.

“We want everyone who comes in contact with a city employee to have a positive experience,” Meissner said. “This course will allow the city staff to learn or refresh themselves with key customer service skills needed for effective and positive interactions.”

Shiver agrees and says that customer service is an essential part of business. "Customers utilize city services and support our city daily, and great customer service shows that we care and are available to help them when they have questions or concerns,” Shiver said. “This training will help reinforce this idea and help our city employees provide even greater customer service to our community."

This is the first partnership between the city of Enterprise and ESCC’s Training for Business and Industry program, which focuses on developing partnerships with existing businesses and industries to provide professional instruction that upgrades skills and knowledge in the ever-changing workplace.