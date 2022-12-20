Enterprise Fire Department offers Christmas tree safety tips

As you deck the halls this as Christmas nears, the Enterprise Fire Department reminds you to be fire smart.

“Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious,” Enterprise Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Beasley said. “A small fire that spreads to a Christmas tree can grow quickly and cause a lot of damage.”

Here are some tree tips:

• Make sure the tree is at least three feet from any heat source like a fireplace, heat vents, radiators, lights or candles - Add water to your tree daily

• Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect - Always turn off the Christmas tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed

After the holidays are over, or when the tree is dry and needles start to fall off, you should remove it because it becomes a fire danger, Beasley said.

“Don’t leave them in your home, or garage and do not leave them propped up to the side of your home. Go ahead and take them straight to the curb and the city will collect them,” he said.

The City of Enterprise Public Works Department will collect trees that are free of lights and decorations during regular routes and the trees will be recycled, when possible.