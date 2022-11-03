Enterprise garbage pickup for Veterans Day holiday

The City of Enterprise offices will be closed Friday, Nov.11, in observance of Veterans Day and no garbage collection will occur that day.

Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 10, will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled on Friday, Nov. 11, will be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 10.

All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits. No other garbage pick-up days next week will be affected.

Residents are reminded to have all debris out on the curb by 7 a.m. on pick-up day.