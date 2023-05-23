Robert Suter and Melissa Pejon are the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively.

They were among those recognized at the Enterprise High School 2023 Graduation Ceremony for 482 graduates set to be held on the EHS Campus Tuesday evening.

Included in the Top 12 honor graduates are Sophie Peak, Ella Hogan, Gracie Chenoweth, Samantha de Hoyos, Asel Ballwe, Belle Cribb, Stephane Pejon, Collin Tullis, Lorianne Clark, and Kiley James.

The Enterprise High School graduation ceremony was livestreamed so that those unable to attend can view the graduation ceremony.