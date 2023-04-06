Business owners can now apply to set up shop in the new incubator space in downtown Enterprise. The application, which went live Tuesday morning, requires business owners to answer a series of questions about their business and products.

The incubator, provided by Main Street Alabama through a USDA Rural Development grant, allows entrepreneurs to occupy the 8-foot by 20-foot repurposed shipping container to test their business in the market before finding a permanent brick and mortar location.

“We hope this pop-up incubator space will provide small business owners an opportunity to get their feet wet by having a physical space to sell their merchandise,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Starting a business can be difficult, especially when it comes to showcasing your products and building a clientele. We hope this incubator space will allow these up and coming businesses to thrive in the downtown Enterprise environment.”

Applications will be screened by the Main Street Economic Vitality Committee. Montgomery will then present the committee’s recommendations for tenants to Enterprise City Council for approval. Selected tenants will be permitted to occupy the incubator for 90 days. The incubator, located at 123 South Main Street, is also in the process of being painted by the Young Main Street Committee, comprised of 16- to 25-year-olds who are interested in participating in Main Street projects. The artwork is currently in the design phase.

For more information on the incubator, or to apply to occupy the space, visit www.enterprisedowntown.com/incubator