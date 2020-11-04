November 4
The annual wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted in honor of fallen soldiers at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. DAV Chapter 9 will be hosting the ceremony. Sgt. Maj. Jesus Goytia, directorate of Public Safety, will be the guest speaker. The wreath-laying ceremony is normally conducted each year on the Wednesday before the Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance.
November 5
The annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Enterprise Civic Center. Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, commanding general of Fort Rucker and the United States Army Aviation Center, will be the keynote speaker.
November 7
The St. John Catholic Church youth group will be holding their fifth annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Enjoy listening to Christmas music, hot chocolate, to go pork sandwich lunches and much more all while doing your holiday shopping. The market will be held inside the St. John Hall at 123 Heath Street, Enterprise.
Boll Weevil Fall Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Enterprise! This outdoor socially-distanced event will showcase our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, decor, & art, festival food, entertainment and more! The Chamber's number one goal is to support local business and promote a thriving community. Many of our small businesses and local artists depend on events such as this to support them throughout the year. Follow us on Facebook and stay tuned for details!
The Enterprise Lions Club will host its fall pancake breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Po Folks restaurant. Tickets are $5 a person and are available from any Enterprise Lions member or at the door. Carry-out meals will be available and can be purchased at the door.
A Flag Replacement Ceremony is being hosted at Sam Boswell Honda in Enterprise (611 Boll Weevil Circle) Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. They are hosting the ceremony in conjunction with VFW Post 6683. Please join them for their bi-annual ceremony to replace the flag.
Daleville Methodist Church invites crafters and shoppers to a holiday bazaar. Get a head start on Christmas shopping Nov. 7 at the Daleville First United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar for Missions. The bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot on the corner of Daleville Avenue and Highway 134. The event is being organized to raise funds for a 2021 church mission trip. While shoppers can enjoy marking gift purchases off their lists, area arts and crafts vendors will have an opportunity to sell their unique products. Crafters are invited to participate in the bazaar to sell anything from soaps, crocheted items, sewing crafts, paper crafts and home décor to hand-painted canvasses, metalworking items, handmade jewelry and woodcrafts. No yard sale items, please. Booths will be set up with social distancing in mind. Vendors are asked to wear masks and provide their own hand sanitizers. Everyone is advised to follow Coronavirus safety practices. Crafters who would like to register to set up a booth can call the church at 334-598-2684. The registration fee is $25 per booth. A hot dog box lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the church will also be hosting a bake sale.
The Grace Place will hold a Senior Brunch at White Oak Ale House at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
November 11
City offices closed for Veterans Day. All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, to observe Veterans Day. Garbage pick-up will run as scheduled. All city offices will resume normal hours Thursday, Nov. 12. For questions, call 334-348-2662.
November 13-14
The Enterprise Public Library is having its fall book sale Nov. 13-14. Hours on Friday the 13th are 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.. Hours on Saturday will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is on the second floor of the Library, 101 East Grubbs Street. Christmas books, gardening books, religious book, including inspiration and Bibles, signed author books and vintage books are all included in this sale, along with a selection of science fiction, audio books, CDs and DVDs. Join Friends of the Library and get a special presale window on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thank you for supporting your library.
November 14
Slam Jam at Bama Slam is hosted by Deep South Volleyball Club and is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 567 Co. Rd. 156, New Brockton. The USA Beach Volleyball Tournament Register and more information can be found at https://www.gulfcoastvolleyball.org/slamjam.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
November 20
19th Annual Alabama-Auburn Golf Challenge benefiting the Wiregrass United Way and sponsored by Mr. Mattress Bedding Outlet is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at the Enterprise County Club. Completed registration/sponsorship must be returned by Nov. 13. Contact 334-379-6471 or mindy@wuw.org for more information. Team price is $400 for one team of 4 players. Hole sponsor is $100. On Nov. 20, registration begins at 10 a.m., lunch (sponsored by Medical Center Enterprise)is at 11 a.m., shotgun start is at noon, and happy hour & live auction is at 4 p.m. Silent & live auction sneak peek cocktail party at 3:30 p.m. Open to the public! You do not have to play to bid on auction items. Complimentary drinks and appetizers. Auction items can be viewed all day. Auction items include vacations, beach & lake trips, and more.
November 21
Holiday Open House in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s the official kickoff to our “Whoville Holidays” in Downtown Enterprise. Your holiday shopping will be unique and fun when you shop Downtown Enterprise.
Aglow International will meet Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Cecilia Ellingwood of Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
November 27
Black Friday Pajama Party in Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Roll out of bed, come in your pjs and join all the other “WHOS” to enjoy unique shopping in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at our Black Friday Pajama Party!
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
