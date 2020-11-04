Board of Education approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education met last Tuesday, Oct. 27, and approved multiple personnel actions, including resignations, leave, transfers and hires.
Retirements:
- Patricia Gail Reeves, CNP manager, Coppinville
- Donna Stringfield, English teacher, Enterprise High School
Resignations:
- Robyn Carr, boys tennis coach, Enterprise High School
- Franswuan Flowers, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
- John Griggs, bus driver, transportation
- Leigh Shiver, principal, Career and Technology Center
- Allison Crawford, math teacher, Enterprise High School
- Curtis Edwards, bus driver, transportation
Leave:
- Alicia Martin, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Transfers:
- Jennifer Waters, special education aide at Hillcrest Elementary to special education aide at Enterprise City Schools
- Holly Dalrymple, special education aide at Pinedale Elementary to clerical aide at Pinedale Elementary
- Julie Hodge, Pre-K aide for special projects to secretary for special projects
- Annie Shaffer, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Enterprise High School to 6.5-hour CNP worker for Child Nutrition
Employment:
- Adele Pridgen, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
- Kristina Mazariegos, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
- LaKelyus Phillips, 8-hour custodian, Holly Hill
- Chelsey Scott, PE aide, Rucker Boulevard
- Renee Sowell, bus driver, transportation
- Teressa Byrd, bus driver, transportation
- Stephanie Faulk, bus driver, transportation
- Chas Hannen, head boys tennis coach, Enterprise High School
- Miranda Famestad, assistant girls soccer coach, Enterprise High School
- Debra Magwood, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
- Jennifer Rae, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
- Dominick Copes, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Stephanie McGuffey, special education aide, Pinedale
- Emily Backes, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Latoya Mitchell, substitute bus driver, transportation
- Ted Painton, substitute bus driver, transportation
- Rebecca Cranford, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin
- Marie Mosher, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
- Jackson Hanson, indoor/outdoor assistant girls track coach
- Clark Quisenberry, indoor/outdoor assistant girls track coach
- Chris Brooks, technology, PAC manager/activities
