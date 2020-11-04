 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board of Education approves personnel actions
0 comments

Board of Education approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education met last Tuesday, Oct. 27, and approved multiple personnel actions, including resignations, leave, transfers and hires.

Retirements:

  • Patricia Gail Reeves, CNP manager, Coppinville
  • Donna Stringfield, English teacher, Enterprise High School

Resignations:

  • Robyn Carr, boys tennis coach, Enterprise High School
  • Franswuan Flowers, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
  • John Griggs, bus driver, transportation
  • Leigh Shiver, principal, Career and Technology Center
  • Allison Crawford, math teacher, Enterprise High School
  • Curtis Edwards, bus driver, transportation

Leave:

  • Alicia Martin, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Transfers:

  • Jennifer Waters, special education aide at Hillcrest Elementary to special education aide at Enterprise City Schools
  • Holly Dalrymple, special education aide at Pinedale Elementary to clerical aide at Pinedale Elementary
  • Julie Hodge, Pre-K aide for special projects to secretary for special projects
  • Annie Shaffer, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Enterprise High School to 6.5-hour CNP worker for Child Nutrition

Employment:

  • Adele Pridgen, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
  • Kristina Mazariegos, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • LaKelyus Phillips, 8-hour custodian, Holly Hill
  • Chelsey Scott, PE aide, Rucker Boulevard
  • Renee Sowell, bus driver, transportation
  • Teressa Byrd, bus driver, transportation
  • Stephanie Faulk, bus driver, transportation
  • Chas Hannen, head boys tennis coach, Enterprise High School
  • Miranda Famestad, assistant girls soccer coach, Enterprise High School
  • Debra Magwood, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
  • Jennifer Rae, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
  • Dominick Copes, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • Stephanie McGuffey, special education aide, Pinedale
  • Emily Backes, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
  • Latoya Mitchell, substitute bus driver, transportation
  • Ted Painton, substitute bus driver, transportation
  • Rebecca Cranford, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin
  • Marie Mosher, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
  • Jackson Hanson, indoor/outdoor assistant girls track coach
  • Clark Quisenberry, indoor/outdoor assistant girls track coach
  • Chris Brooks, technology, PAC manager/activities
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert