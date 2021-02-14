Chocolate, cards and candy hearts

Reader’s Digest recently published “23 Good News Stories That Came Out of 2020.”

None directly impacted the currently self-isolating House of Adams.

So skip that.

Today’s Valentine’s Day, meaning only loving thoughts here, ‘scusin’ the following:

If you know the teens/anyone who ratted out family members/friends who broke into the U.S. Capitol January 6, or anyone named Marjorie Taylor Greene, don’t waste boxes of candy hearts on ’em.

They need Whitman Samplers and fancy Valentine cards but even they may not work, like Rudi Giuliani’s hair dye that ran away from him on national TV.

It may be too late for today but please consider the following before selecting/sending greeting cards, e-mails, texts, Tweets, etc. for future doings:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”