Chocolate, cards and candy hearts

Reader’s Digest recently published “23 Good News Stories That Came Out of 2020.”
None directly impacted the currently self-isolating House of Adams.
So skip that.
Today’s Valentine’s Day, meaning only loving thoughts here, ‘scusin’ the following:
If you know the teens/anyone who ratted out family members/friends who broke into the U.S. Capitol January 6, or anyone named Marjorie Taylor Greene, don’t waste boxes of candy hearts on ’em.
They need Whitman Samplers and fancy Valentine cards but even they may not work, like Rudi Giuliani’s hair dye that ran away from him on national TV.
It may be too late for today but please consider the following before selecting/sending greeting cards, e-mails, texts, Tweets, etc. for future doings:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Yep, that’s the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, easily understood, even in this ever-growing, polarizing, insensitivity-based age.
Insensitivity, like Tom Hanks complaining about having his head shaved BALD to play Col. Tom Parker.
Sooo, how’s Valentine’s Day going at your place?
Here are some mostly purloined thoughts to hopefully add sparkle to today’s football-less afternoon with your sweetie:
- "Bigamy is having one wife too many. Monogamy is the same." (Oscar Wilde)
- There ain’t no sad songs played on a banjo
- One lady researcher has discovered people who talk to themselves may have better mental health
- The early bird gets the worm but the second mouse gets the cheese
- The First Amendment doesn’t mean folks MUST comment on everything
- Love your dog even if it can’t do long division
- "People like to express their opinions about things that don't matter" (Ludlow Porch)
- Little in life is funnier looking than left-handed fiddlers
- Some guys strew manure and other fellas grow the flowers
- Don’t be surprised when someone enters a cat in Westminster’s Dog Show
- Broken hearts ain’t fixed with a hammer
- Life some days feels like trying to eat barbecued chicken one-handed
- If you ain’t the hunter, you may be the game
- The 1965 Barbarians’ hit “Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?” was ahead of its time
- Beware of geeks bearing gifts
- Laughter makes you feel better than a six-legged cat
- There is no road to yesterday; the gate is locked and the key is lost
- Little in life is purty as a platter of fresh-caught bluegills
- Guys, never tell your lady, “Darlin’ you look like Helen Green … and you don’t look so hot in brown”
- “A fool and his money are soon elected” (Kinky Friedman)
- ‘Tis better to sit the horse than to walk along beside him
- “What this world needs is that hometown feeling again” (Jimmy Stewart)
- Love makes a fellow feel like a chicken with an all-day sucker and two tongues
- There are more ways to belong to the opposite sex nowadays