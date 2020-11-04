 Skip to main content
City of Elba swears in mayor, council
City of Elba swears in mayor, council

At Monday morning’s organizational meeting, the City of Elba officially swore in to office Mayor Tom Maddox and the Elba City Council.

Council members Johnathan Lockett, District 1; Gappa Wise, District 2; Jane Brunson, District 3; Bryan Grimes, District 4; and AR Williams, District 5; formally took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Brunson was also selected to serve as mayor pro-tem.

Immediately following the ceremony, the council adopted the Rules of Order for council meetings and made the following appointments for city officials and department heads:

  • City Clerk: Sally Bane
  • Police Chief: Leslie Hussey
  • City Attorney: Bart Boothe
  • Municipal Court Judge: Gloria Dyess
  • Water and Electric Board Chair: Jane Brunson
  • Water and Electric Board members: AR Williams, Bryan Grimes, Barry Giles, and Angela Newby
  • Southeast Alabama Gas District Board: Gappa Wise
  • PowerSouth Board: Jane Brunson
  • Abatement Board: AR Williams
  • Planning and Zoning Board: Johnathan Lockett
  • Recreation Board: Gappa Wise
  • Evergreen Cemetery Board: Jane Brunson
  • Official Auditors: Brunson, Wilkerson, Bowden, PC
  • Official Depositories: Troy Bank and Trust and Wells Fargo
  • Additional Signatory for Checks: Jane Brunson

Mayor Tom Maddox, who originally held the District 4 council seat, was elected to the position after the Oct. 6 runoff election. Bryan Grimes ran unopposed for Maddox’s vacated seat.

The first regular meeting with the new mayor and council will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. The City of Elba Offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be standby crews to assist with any utility emergencies; to report utility emergencies after hours, call the Elba Police Department at 334-897-2555.

TOM MADDOX
