Coffee County Arts Alliance kickoff to feature award-winning art, music

After being unable to host events for almost two years, the Coffee County Arts Alliance will kick off its 2021-2022 season with An Afternoon of Art and Music on Sunday at Enterprise State Community College.
Every year at the CCAA’s Piney Woods Art Festival, the group’s president selects and purchases the best piece of art from the show. At the event, the President’s Award art pieces from the past 50 years will be displayed together for the first time. The evening will also include performances from pianists Hilda Hagins and Carol Windham and organists Dr. Jean Johnson and Gene Montgomery.
Donnia Rambin, CCAA’s marketing director, said that the event will be a great time for anyone of any age who enjoys art and music.
“It’ll be a nice evening. It’s a Sunday afternoon that you can just get out for a little bit and look at some beautiful pieces of art and enjoy some music and refreshments,” she said.
Rambin said the event is also a great opportunity to learn about the CCAA and what it does for the community. Because of the Arts Alliance, Coffee County students this year are able to attend the Birmingham Children’s Theatre performance free, and the artists who perform at the group’s events also come into town a day early to do one-on-one tutoring to arts students at the college and high school.
“This organization is really a pillar of the community and we give back to this community in so many ways and the community embraces that with us,” Rambin said. “It’s been an equal partnership through all these years and I think people should come out and experience that.”
The event will be the first time the organization has held a season opener and Rambin said the group is excited about its upcoming events.
“We’re ready to get the season going, and we’ve got some really good things coming up this year, so we’re excited about it,” she said.
Because the organization is a non-profit, it runs solely on donations and sponsorships. Those interested in becoming a sponsor or making a donation can call 334-406-2787. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
The 2021-2022 event schedule is as follows:
The Blind Boys of Alabama, Sept. 30
The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They have been hailed as “gospel titans” by Rolling Stone and have collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Prince and Lou Reed, and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.
Wiregrass Community ‘Messiah’ Sing-Along, Dec. 5
The Wiregrass Community Messiah Sing-Along, under the direction and leadership of Dr. Kenneth Thomas, is a community sing-along with featured soloists, an orchestra and an amateur/college chorus to provide the core of support for the sing-along.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Jan. 27
The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today, for both concert and swing dance engagements, with its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since.
The Greatest Love of All: A tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids, Feb. 17
The critically-acclaimed live concert honors the talent, music and memory of Whitney Houston. Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids accompanied by a fabulous six-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully-crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song, March 24
Award-winning composer and pianist Daniel Kelly brilliantly reinterprets texts from Shakespeare’s most beloved plays with powerhouse jazz vocalists Frederick Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth Charles.
Piney Woods Arts Festival, April 30-May 1
Held on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise, Piney Woods is one of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area. It features original arts and crafts, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment. Special events include a Civil War living display and the Weevil City Cruisers car and truck show. Admission is free.