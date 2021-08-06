Coffee County Arts Alliance kickoff to feature award-winning art, music

After being unable to host events for almost two years, the Coffee County Arts Alliance will kick off its 2021-2022 season with An Afternoon of Art and Music on Sunday at Enterprise State Community College.

Every year at the CCAA’s Piney Woods Art Festival, the group’s president selects and purchases the best piece of art from the show. At the event, the President’s Award art pieces from the past 50 years will be displayed together for the first time. The evening will also include performances from pianists Hilda Hagins and Carol Windham and organists Dr. Jean Johnson and Gene Montgomery.

Donnia Rambin, CCAA’s marketing director, said that the event will be a great time for anyone of any age who enjoys art and music.

“It’ll be a nice evening. It’s a Sunday afternoon that you can just get out for a little bit and look at some beautiful pieces of art and enjoy some music and refreshments,” she said.

Rambin said the event is also a great opportunity to learn about the CCAA and what it does for the community. Because of the Arts Alliance, Coffee County students this year are able to attend the Birmingham Children’s Theatre performance free, and the artists who perform at the group’s events also come into town a day early to do one-on-one tutoring to arts students at the college and high school.