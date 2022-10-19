DAR honors EFD for Day of Service

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has designated on or around Oct. 11 each year as the DAR National Day of Service to honor the anniversary of DAR's founding on October 11, 1897.

Chapters are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities. The John Coffee DAR Chapter Service to America Chair Anne Couturier picked the Enterprise Fire Department for delivery of baked goods and snacks on Oct. 17 for the Chapter project.

No one could have predicted the bravery and leadership of the Enterprise Fire Department the day before when businesses on Main Street would be engulfed in flames and destroyed. With Enterprise Fire Department's quick response and action and with the assistance of other local fire departments, they literally saved downtown Enterprise.

For information about joining DAR contact Shirley Skinner, (334) 301-6063 or shirley_skinner@hotmail.com.

Back row (from right) Caleb Moore, Captain Jimmy Willis, Terry Walker and Captain Ricky James. Front row Amanda Skinner, Shirley Skinner, Nell Gilmer, Regent Jacque Hawkins, Martha Abernathy, Anne Couturier and Wendy Zeller.