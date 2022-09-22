DAR, SAR observe Constitution Week 2022

The John Coffee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Wiregrass Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution joined forces to observe a 21th Constitution Week Observance at the Enterprise Country Club Sept. 15.

Several local people were honored by DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins and SAR President Travis Parker.

Hawkins presented the “Good Citizen Award” to Bob Cooper for his work with multiple veteran organizations.

Parker presented the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal to Twelfth Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmar for long and outstanding service in his office. The Fire Safety Medal was presented to Chaplain John Logsdon, who works in this capacity with various volunteer fire departments as well as the state AMVETS and the local AMVETS Post 7. Jeff Jones received the Emergency Medical Service Commendation for his going above-and-beyond as a paramedic trainer and mentor.

Special Speakers were Alabama DAR Southeastern Director Jessica Maddox and SAR State President Bill Daniel.

Constitution Week was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1955 when the group petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to dedicate for this occasion. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.