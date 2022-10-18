Downtown Enterprise logo: 'Deeply rooted, ever rising,' has real meaning after fire

The official downtown Enterprise logo unveiled last year is taking on added significance as the city moves forward with recovery efforts following an early Sunday morning fire on Main Street here destroyed four buildings and smoke damaged others.

“Downtown Enterprise: Deeply rooted, ever rising” is the motto inscribed on a multi colored banner which was unveiled along with a Main Street Enterprise Brand Statement with bullet-points that include, “Our roots run deep; out of difficulty prosperity grows; from diversity comes success; we rise from tragedy; and we look ahead with purpose.”

Looking ahead with purpose is exactly what All About Art Studio owner Jessica Goodson, The She Shed owner Regena Lacey and President of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society Shirley Skinner said that they are doing as they surveyed the corner of Main and College Street Monday.

On Saturday thousands came to downtown Enterprise for the annual Fall Festival. “In a blink of an eye, we went from a time of celebration to a time of loss,” Lacey said. “Our heart and soul are here.”

Yellow caution tape still ropes off the sidewalk in front of buildings destroyed and damaged Sunday morning. The smell of smoke permeates the air and Enterprise fire fighters continue their watch over the charred rubble inside the buildings to ensure no flare ups occurs as the fire chief and state fire inspector comb through the debris. The investigation is not going to be short term, said Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis Monday. “Right now we’re staying on site to make sure we don’t have any flare-ups.”

Goodson said that the multitude of messages of support that the women have received from customers and friends since Sunday morning has left her humbled by the impact their businesses have had on others during their 13 years on Main Street. She said that they are still working with insurance companies and fire officials but will be contacting customers and vendors as soon as they have more information to share about the future of the businesses.

“We are heartbroken but thankful to live in such a wonderful community,” Lacey said.

“I am still overwhelmed by the outpouring of support,” Skinner said. “On Sunday, we had an assembly line of volunteers up the staircase inside the Pea River Historical Society Building to outside the door to the street hauling artifacts to safety. They stayed around to help us load the transport trailers that Huey’s Walking Tacos and Coffee County Sheriff-elect Scott Byrd brought for us to store items in.” Among the artifacts in the historical society building was the original Boll Weevil Monument statue. “The lady is in completely safe hands,” Skinner said.

Lacey was president of the Downtown Enterprise Businesses Association when Enterprise was selected as a Main Street Alabama City in 2019. The program is a state level economic development organization with a mission of revitalizing downtown areas. As part of the program, last year the “Downtown Enterprise: Deeply rooted, ever rising” logo and creed were developed.

Enterprise Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery was among those who headed downtown as soon as she heard fire reports Sunday.

“I had never experienced such helplessness as we stood watching these historic buildings and thriving businesses burn,” she said. "But in the middle of the shock and devastation, our community embraced the opportunity to do anything we possibly could to help each other.

“Selfless volunteers entered the smoky historic society building and formed a human chain to remove all we could before being told it was time to go. Moments like those are unforgettable,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said Tuesday that because of the outpouring of requests from people wanting to help the property owners who suffered the devastating loss, a 2022 Downtown Fire Relief Campaign fund has been established with funds to be divided evenly between the Coffee Corner, the She Shed, All About Art, Serendipity by Kei and the residential property between those businesses. Those interested in donating are asked to click the link on the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page.

All four women had high praise for the “professionalism of and support from” Enterprise firefighters who have been working since receiving an emergency dispatch at 5:38 a.m. from a person passing by the area.

“I witnessed the bravery of our fire department and others who came to assist and the compassion of the business owners on site who were quick to ensure all of our fire fighters were hydrated and fed,” Montgomery said.

Davis had issued an “all call” alert activating all active duty firefighters and volunteers. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours that apparently started in the co-joined businesses, She Shed and All About Art Studio, before spreading to the apartments next door. Also destroyed is the Coffee Corner Shop on College Street, located to the rear of the She Shed. The Serendipity by Kei boutique also sustained damage, Davis said.

Davis said that a portion of College Street is closed. West College Street from Main Street to Railroad Street will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane, from Main Street onto West College Street is also blocked off.

“I witnessed the absolute heart break of such an incredible loss and the constant attempt of people reaching out to comfort those directly impacted,” Montgomery said. “It is obvious that this tragedy will have a lasting impact on our community, but I have no shadow of a doubt that we will do as we always do - and that is triumph over adversity.”