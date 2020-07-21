ECS approves new board policy

Enterprise City Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting last Thursday where several contracts were approved, plus a new resolution for how the board will operate during the upcoming school year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Superintendent Greg Faught opened the meeting with a proposed resolution, recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and local medical professionals, that would suspend board policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faught said the resolution would allow superintendents to “operate more efficiently and more effectively.”
Board Vice President Rodrick Caldwell asked what exactly the proposal would entail, and Faught explained that because board members are not able to assemble as quickly and easily now due to the pandemic, the proposal would give superintendents the authority to make purchasing decisions without the initial approval of the board, such as cleaning supplies for the schools. He also said that any purchases made outside of the board would be discussed at the next meeting and made known to the public. The proposal was unanimously accepted.
A bid from CS Target Systems USA for new systems for the shooting range at Enterprise High School was approved. The company will provide new systems for the range at a cost of $84,117, and the board also approved an extra $6,127 for additional training.
The contract with American Behavioral was renewed, and a corrected version of the 2020-2021 salary schedule was approved.
The following personnel actions were approved:
Retirements:
Ambria Fleming, PE aide , Rucker Blvd Elementary School
Resignations:
Heather Rodriguez, 2020-2021 math teacher, Enterprise High School
Justin Hope, maintenance technician
Debra Estes, CNP worker, Hillcrest Elementary
Transfers:
Christopher Hill, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools to special education aide, Rucker Blvd
Sarah Kelley, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center to kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Leave:
Erica Weller, CNP worker, Child Nutrition, from Sept. 23 to Dec. 23
Elizabeth Whitton, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary, from Aug. 8 to Nov. 9
Christina Addy, fifth grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary, from Aug. 3 to Sept. 14
Devin Thornton, school nurse, Pinedale Elementary, from Aug. 3 to Oct. 26
Emily Vaughan, interventionist, Hillcrest Elementary, from Sept. 4 to Nov. 30
Employment:
Rochelle Harriel, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Stephen Phillips, assistant principal, Coppinville Junior High School
Kevin Temple, social science teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
William Hulsey, PE aide, Rucker Blvd
Cassandra Vest, Pre-K aide, special projects
Calving Garth, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
Harold Demby, teacher, Pinedale Elementary School
Jenny Brown, teacher, Pinedale Elementary School
Amanda Davis, PE aide, Hillcrest Elementary
Jessica Jones, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Bonnie Rathy, substitute bus driver, transportation
Supplements:
Carlos Flores, maintenance foreman
Clayton Paramore, choral music director, Dauphin Junior High School