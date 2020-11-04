Enterprise City Council takes oath and office

The next item of business was to suspend the rules “for the purpose of immediate consideration of all ordinances set forth on the agenda,” Townsend said. “While these ordinances are routine ordinances, which are considered at each organizational session and may not require suspension of the rules, in the height of caution, a recommendation has been made by the city attorney to suspend the rules for their consideration.”

The following ordinances were heard and approved:

Rules and procedures of the council

Indemnity of the Clerk

Check writing policy

Vehicle Policy

Credit card policy

Travel policy

Designation of City depositories

The final item of business was to appoint members of the city council to the following boards and commissions:

Southeast Alabama Gas District board member: Mayor Bill Cooper

Airport Authority board members: Sonya Rich, Greg Padgett, and Scotty Johnson

Water Works Board member: Eugene Goolsby

Enterprise Planning Commission board member: Scotty Johnson

Cooper closed the meeting by thanking those in attendance for showing up to support the council and said it was a sign the city is moving in the right direction.