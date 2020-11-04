Enterprise City Council takes oath and office

The Enterprise City Council, along with other city officials and department heads, were sworn into office Monday night at the Enterprise Civic Center during the organizational session prior to the council meeting.
Judge Paul Sherling presided over the oaths. Mayor Bill Cooper was the first to be sworn in, followed by the city council members: Sonya Rich, District 1; Eugene Goolsby, District 2; Greg Padgett, District 3; Scotty Johnson, District 4; and Turner Townsend, District 5.
“To the mayor and fellow council members, it’s time to get to work,” Townsend said.
After the oaths were completed, Townsend was unanimously chosen to serve as council president and mayor pro-tem, and Rich was unanimously selected to serve as president pro-tem.
The first item of business for the newly sworn in council was to appoint city officials and other department heads. Those appointments are as follows:
- Interim City Clerk/Treasurer: Beverly Sweeney
- Municipal Judge: Paul Sherling
- Fire Chief: Byron Herring
- Interim Police Chief: Michael Moore
- Parks and Recreation Director: William Powell
- Human Resources Director: Christina Meissener
- Tourism Director: Tammy Doerer
- Main Street Director: Cassidi Kendrick
- Interim Director of Engineering: Stacey Hayes
- Interim Public Works Director: Shannon Roberts
The next item of business was to suspend the rules “for the purpose of immediate consideration of all ordinances set forth on the agenda,” Townsend said. “While these ordinances are routine ordinances, which are considered at each organizational session and may not require suspension of the rules, in the height of caution, a recommendation has been made by the city attorney to suspend the rules for their consideration.”
The following ordinances were heard and approved:
- Rules and procedures of the council
- Indemnity of the Clerk
- Check writing policy
- Vehicle Policy
- Credit card policy
- Travel policy
- Designation of City depositories
The final item of business was to appoint members of the city council to the following boards and commissions:
- Southeast Alabama Gas District board member: Mayor Bill Cooper
- Airport Authority board members: Sonya Rich, Greg Padgett, and Scotty Johnson
- Water Works Board member: Eugene Goolsby
- Enterprise Planning Commission board member: Scotty Johnson
Cooper closed the meeting by thanking those in attendance for showing up to support the council and said it was a sign the city is moving in the right direction.
“I want to thank the council for what you’re doing, what you have done, and what you’re going to do in the future,” he said. “And I want to thank the citizens for the support you’ve given us thus far. We are just getting to where we are going to be the Big City of Progress. We’re going to do the things we need to do in order to make the City of Enterprise still the fastest growing city south of Montgomery.”
Padgett, who was elected to the District 3 seat in the municipal election run off on Oct. 6, said he was excited to serve the city and asked citizens to stay involved. Johnson, who filled the uncontested District 4 seat vacated by Al Miller, said he looked forward to serving with the council and mayor to help the citizens of Enterprise.
Townsend thanked his fellow council members for “stepping up to serve your communities” and for the support of their families.
