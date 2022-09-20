Enterprise featured on national news program

The City of Enterprise was in the national spotlight Sunday when a news story on the city and the boll weevil aired on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

The feature explained how Enterprise farmers overcame the destruction of the boll weevil, forcing them to switch from cotton to peanuts, more than 100 years ago. “CBS Sunday News” reporter Conor Knighton focused on how today Enterprise honors the boll weevil through a monument, statues, and merchandise.

“We are thrilled to be able to showcase the City of Enterprise on a national stage,” Tourism and Community Relations Director Tammy Doerer said. “From the Boll Weevil Monument in the heart of our city to the 28 Weevils around town, we really embrace the pest that could not destroy the spirit of the people of Enterprise. You can see that on this ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ piece.”

The CBS production crew spent about two and a half days in the City of Progress in May exploring the city and interviewing several local business owners.