Enterprise garbage collection adjusted to reflect holiday

The City of Enterprise offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day and no garbage collection will occur that day.

Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Garbage pick-up regularly scheduled on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, Oct. 12. All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits.

No other garbage pick-up days next week will be affected.

Residents are reminded to have all debris out on the curb by 7 a.m. on pick-up day.