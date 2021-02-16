Enterprise police report multiple vehicle break-ins

From Staff Reports

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred recently in the Harrand Creek neighborhood.

The suspect(s) gained entry into the vehicles through unlocked doors between Saturday and Monday. Victims have reported that firearms, clothing, and portable electronics were stolen.

The EPD reminds residents to not leave valuable items in vehicles and to lock vehicles when they are left unattended.

The EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding these crimes to contact police at (334) 347-2222 or leave us a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.