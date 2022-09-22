Enterprise schools selected for state initiative

The Enterprise City School System is one of 33 in the state selected to partner with the Alabama State Department in becoming a Multi-Tier System of Supports school district.

Educators and elected officials joined representatives from the State Department of Education at a news conference held at the schools’ service center Tuesday.

“We’re excited about participating and how MTSS is going to impact our schools,” Enterprise City Schools Superintendent of Education Dr. Zel Thomas said. “The overall impact on how we serve the students of Enterprise with this additional support from the state will help us reach all students with academic, emotional wellness and instructional support.”

“MTSS is a framework that helps educators provide academic and behavioral strategies for students,” said Kristie Shankles, an educational specialist with the State Department of Education.

Shankles introduced MTSS Regional Coach Angie Stewart, who will be assisting Daleville City Schools, MTSS Regional Coach Andrea Beall, who is the designated coach for Enterprise and Ozark City Schools, and MTSS Regional Coach Jonathon Johnson, who will also work with Enterprise City Schools.

Thirty-three school systems out of 138 across the state will participate this year in the initiative that began last year as a pilot program with five schools. By the year 2027, every school system in the state will have MTSS partner schools, Skankles said.

“Every child, every chance, every day,” is the motto imbedded in the logo for the State Department of Education, Shankles said. “That motto aligns with our strategic plan.

“We want to ensure that we are providing the supports needed for the longevity of your students’ success,” she said. “We are embarking on a long partnership to make sure we are intentional and being proactive to ensure that the supports are there for your students, your faculty and your staff.

The MTSS plan is five- to eight-year commitment at no cost to the city or school system, Shankles said. “Our pledge is to be there for you.

“Parents and grandparents are critical to the success of MTSS,” Skankles said. “Making sure we’re communicating everything about the school district in a parent-friendly way is imperative. We have to make sure we over-communicate.

“To increase classroom engagement, we have to engage with our parents,” Shankles said. “We will have heavy emphasis on communication. We encourage you to expand on the strengths that you have and let others know about them.”