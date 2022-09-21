Fall Harvest Day at Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday

The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest.

“We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall crops,” said Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator for the City of Enterprise, noting that the fall season begins Sept. 22.

“We love putting a spotlight on the foods and colors of the season, but, of course, we also delight in throwing in some other fun and games in a traditional fall festival atmosphere.”

Produce vendors at the market expect to have a wide variety of seasonal goodies available, including boiled peanuts, field corn, potatoes, fall squash, tomatoes, greens, ornamental pumpkins, rutabagas, potatoes, and all sorts of baked goods, jellies, jams, salsas, local honey, and even some maple syrup.

Crafters will also be set up with wood products, soaps, fresh flowers, ornamental pumpkins, dish gardens, jewelry, folded books, resin art, embroidered items, and polymer clay arts.

But while you’re having fun shopping, you can also fit in some silliness at the Silly Scarecrow Costume Contest.

“We are really excited about having our first Scarecrow Costume Contest at the Market that morning,” Kirkland said. “It’s going to be cute and lively, so we want everyone to plunder through your old clothes, find a straw hat and come be one of the first contestants in the first-ever Silly Scarecrow Costume Contest.”

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the contest begins at 9:30 a.m. This is for kids and adults in four age categories.

“Let’s see how creative you can be,” Kirkland said. The best costumes will win nice prizes.

The ever-popular Fall Harvest Cake Walk returns again this year with beautiful, delicious cakes, pies, and all kinds of other treats, donated by local businesses or provided through the Alabama Department of Tourism. The first Cake Walk of the morning will begin at 8:30 a.m. and a second will take place about 11 a.m. and go until the treats run out.

Moms, dads and children can also gather round a pile of peanuts on the vine and enjoy a “down on the farm” experience by picking off their very own raw peanuts to take home with them. Cups will be provided. A corn hole game will be set up for visitors to play at their leisure between contests and shopping, and visitors can also put their personal touch to a small community art project.

Cookies and treats will be available for sale by various vendors for those wishing to satisfy a sweet tooth.

The schedule for the morning follows:

7 a.m. – Produce, craft vendors open, fresh, seasonal produce, local honey, handmade crafts, baked goods, boiled peanuts;

8 a.m. – Welcome Ceremony with Mayor William E. Cooper;

8:15 a.m.- Activities begin with Corn Hole game Community Art Project;

8:30 a.m. - Registration Begins for the Fall Harvest Cake Walk and Scarecrow Costume Contest;

9:30 a.m.– Scarecrow Costume Contest;

11 a.m. – Fall Harvest Cake Walk Contest.