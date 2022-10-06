Fall Trojan Day welcomes prospective students on Saturday, Oct. 8

TROY—Registration is open for one of Troy University’s biggest recruiting days of the year, Fall Trojan Day, set for Saturday, Oct. 8.

During Trojan Day, prospective students will learn more about admissions, scholarships, and housing and have the opportunity to ask questions at an in-depth admissions presentation. After the presentation, guests can experience the beautiful Troy campus, including visiting academic facilities and student life areas.

“The Troy Campus Admissions Team is looking forward to our annual Fall Trojan Day on Oct. 8. This recruiting event allows our prospective students and their parents to visit campus to learn about many opportunities available to them as a Troy student,” said Korrie Lynn Williamson, senior director of Enrollment Services. “The goal for Trojan Day is to give prospective students a sense of pride and excitement about their future at Troy as a Trojan.”

One-on-one meetings with academic departments and student organizations during the browse session ends the day, but attendees are encouraged to stay and cheer on the Trojan football team as they take on Southern Miss here at the Vet. Complimentary game tickets will be provided to event attendees.

Trojan Day schedule:

12:30 p.m.: Check-in at Trojan Arena

1-2 p.m.: Admissions, Scholarship and Housing Presentation in Trojan Arena

2-4 p.m.: Campus tours

2:15-2:45 p.m.: Greek Panel in Trojan Arena

3:30-5 p.m.: Academic and student organizations browns session on the Academic (main) Quad

6 p.m.: Kickoff against Southern Miss in Veteran’s Memorial Stadium

Please note that the campus tour is a walking tour. To request special accommodations, contact the Office of Admissions at (334) 670-3179.

Students interested in participating in Greek Life are invited to stay for an informational session. They will be released for a campus tour at 2:45 p.m.

Register online at troy.edu/applications-admissions/trojan-day.html.