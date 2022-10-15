Friends of the Enterprise Library to hold Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library will hold its fall book sale Oct. 20, 21, and 22 at the library on East Grubbs Street.

The Friends of the Library supports the programs and services of the Enterprise Library through its semi-annual book sales, it’s “Daily Deals” program, and its membership dues.

In 2021, the Friends raised over $12,000 to help the library pay for its Atrium book system, e-books for the Southeast Digital Library, large print books, new computers and furniture, the summer reading program, matching grants, and much more.

The Fall Book Sale will be open to members of the Friends only on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 until 6 p.m. p.m. Anyone may renew membership in the Friends or join for the first time on that Thursday. Individual annual membership dues are $10.

The sale is open to the public on Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., which are the library’s normal operating hours, and on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Friends volunteers have been busy stocking the shelves in the book room as well as in “Daily Deals” in the upstairs section of the library. There are hardback and paperback fiction, non-fiction in many categories, children’s books, dvds, cds, and video games, as well as puzzles, classic vintage record albums, and vintage books. Homeschool materials are available for sale as well, at prices well below what you would pay elsewhere.

Bring the entire family and shop the great selection of books and materials in stock. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted. Volunteers will even help carry your books to your car for you.