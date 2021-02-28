 Skip to main content
Hogan - Simpson Engagement
KeeLan_Walker

Johnny and Suzanne Simpson of Florence, Alabama, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Savannah Simpson, of Florence, Alabama, to Taylor Winston Hogan of Madison, Alabama. He is the son of Dr. G. Lance and Melanie W. Hogan of Haleyville, Alabama.

Savannah received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of North Alabama. She is currently employed with Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, Alabama.

Taylor received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of North Alabama. He is currently employed with SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation), Huntsville, Alabama.

Savannah is the granddaughter of Bill and Brenda Hames of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Gary (late) and Janie Simpson of Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Taylor is the grandson of Robert and Loyce White of Houston, Alabama, and Gerald and Jean Hogan of Double Springs, Alabama.

A March 2021 wedding is planned.

