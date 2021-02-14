Lady Cats clinch area title

Gosha would add seven more points and four rebounds in the final quarter.

“Gosha has been stepping up for the last three, four weeks,” Scott said. “She has been an absolute beast, a monster, on the inside and dominating every team we have played (lately). I expected no less from her today.”

Dothan’s head coach Dishon Benjamin felt Gosha was simply the difference in deciding the game.

“Honestly, we couldn’t stop No. 30,” Benjamin said, referring to Gosha’s jersey number. “That was the bottom line – we couldn’t stop her. She scored almost at will and she cleaned up the glass. She rose up and did what she was supposed to do.”

The Enterprise defense also stepped up in the third quarter. The Wildcats held Dothan without a point for five plus minutes to start the period and to only five all overall while creating seven turnovers, five off steals. The defensive work plus Gosha’s offense helped Enterprise open up the lead.

“At halftime, we knew we needed to really pick it up offensively, but we also knew we need to shut them down,” Scott said. “The girls responded to the halftime discussion we had.”