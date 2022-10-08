Less than a month left to apply for absentee ballot by mail for general election

MONTGOMERY — The absentee voting period for the Nov. 8 General Election began Sept.14, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reminds voters that there are about three weeks left for the absentee election managers to receive an application for absentee ballot by mail.

Voters will have an additional two days to apply for an absentee ballot by hand.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Important absentee voting deadlines are:

Nov. 1: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by mail can be received by the absentee election manager.

Nov. 3: The last day that absentee ballot applications returned by hand can be received by the absentee election manager.

Nov. 7: The last day an absentee ballot returned by hand can be received by the absentee election manager.

Nov. 8: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the absentee election manager no later than noon on this day.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until Nov. 8 to postmark an absentee ballot.

Contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 with questions.