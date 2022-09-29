Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown

A piece of Enterprise history Thursday moved downtown when the Little Red Schoolhouse was relocated from Boll Weevil Circle to Railroad Street.

With the expertise of Hussey Structural Movers, the schoolhouse was hoisted onto steel beams and hooked to a truck. “Believe it or not, this is kind of an everyday thing for us,” said Jeff Hussey, co-owner of Hussey Structural Movers “Everything was planned out and everything went really smooth.”

Hussey, who owns the business with his brother, Donnie, said the truck travelled about 12 miles per hour from one side of the city to the other. The Enterprise Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control during the move.

The Little Red Schoolhouse will now sit behind the Pea River Museum, formerly the Enterprise Depot Museum. Crews will continue to work over the next few days to get the building situated and put back together. The school bell, for example, was removed from the building for the transport.

“This has been a long time coming. We are thrilled to have this building back in the heart of our city and look forward to seeing all the fun activities that the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society has planned for its use,” Tammy Doerer, City of Enterprise Tourism and Community Relations Director said. “This would not have been possible without the hard work of the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society, the city’s Engineering and Public Works Departments, the city council, and so many others in our community.”

The one-room school house replica was built in 1976 by Enterprise High School students as part of the Bicentennial celebrations.