Luncheon Pilot Club receives award

An Alabama District of Pilot International 2019-2020 Net Growth Award was presented to the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise at the recent Fall Council meeting held at the DoubleTree in Montgomery.

The certificate included the following statement: "Pilot's mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this, we come together in friendship and service, focusing on preparing youth and young adults for service; encouraging brain safety and health; and supporting those who care for others."

The "Under the Big Top" theme featured a parade on Friday night with Pilot Club members in circus attire. The Saturday workshops—which were very informative— included Jeopardy, Showcase of Clubs, Corporate Fundraising, Branding and Visibility and What Do I Say?

An inspirational service was led by Sharon Hunt, acting district chaplain, and a very uplifting talk was given by Laine Craft, inspirational speaker and author.

For information on how to join this club contact Brandy Woodham, at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.