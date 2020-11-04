 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luncheon Pilot Club receives award
0 comments

Luncheon Pilot Club receives award

  • 0
110420-ent-pilot-p1

Shown from left are Janice Clark, Alabama District governor; Jacque Hawkins,  LPCE president 2019-2020, and Beverly Wilkerson, Alabama District treasurer.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

An Alabama District of Pilot International 2019-2020 Net Growth Award was presented to the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise at the recent Fall Council meeting held at the DoubleTree in Montgomery. 

The certificate included the following statement: "Pilot's mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this, we come together in friendship and service, focusing on preparing youth and young adults for service; encouraging brain safety and health; and supporting those who care for others." 

The "Under the Big Top" theme featured a parade on Friday night with Pilot Club members in circus attire. The Saturday workshops—which were very informative— included Jeopardy, Showcase of Clubs, Corporate Fundraising, Branding and Visibility and What Do I Say?

An inspirational service was led by Sharon Hunt, acting district chaplain, and a very uplifting talk was given by Laine Craft, inspirational speaker and author. 

For information on how to join this club contact Brandy Woodham, at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert