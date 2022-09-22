Marshall sworn in as city prosecutor

Enterprise attorney Ashley Marshall became city prosecutor after being sworn in at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Municipal Judge Paul Sherling administered the oath of office. Marshall’s husband, J.B, and sons, Jace and Will, were by her side. She was appointed by Mayor William E. Cooper.

“Ashley has served the Enterprise community well and we look forward to her continuing that service on behalf of the city,” Mayor Cooper said. “Not only does she have a strong resume and stellar recommendations, but when you speak with her, you can tell how much the law means to her. I know she will uphold the high standards we have set in Enterprise.”

Marshall completed her undergraduate degree at Auburn University in 1999 and graduated law school at the University Of Alabama School Of Law in 2003. She has a private practice in Enterprise, Cranford Marshall Legal, LLC.

Prior to Marshall, Jeremy Mitchell served as city prosecutor in the Municipal Court System for about 2.5 years. He resigned from the position last month to take a job with the District Attorney's office.