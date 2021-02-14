McFarland, Holmes-Smith make school history for EHS wrestling

Enterprise’s Zach McFarland continues to make school history on the wrestling mat.

Less than two-and-a half weeks after earning his 100th career win, the junior became the first Wildcat wrestler to medal at a state meet, claiming third place in the 113-pound weight class Saturday at the AHSAA Class 7A State Championships at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.

McFarland went 4-1 at the two-day meet to earn his bronze-medal finish. He took third with a dominating 15-4 win over Hewitt-Trussville’s Chris Weaver on Saturday afternoon.

McFarland finished the season with a 31-2 record and is now 104-15 for his career.

He opened the tournament by earning a pair of major decision shutouts on Friday to advance to the semifinals, winning 12-0 over Spain Park’s Nathaniel Philman and 9-0 over Weaver.

In a semifinal match on Saturday, he lost to Vestavia Hills’ Zach Flurry 4-2. The Rebel standout gave McFarland his only two losses of the season – both on close decisions. On Jan. 8, he beat the EHS wrestler 1-0.

McFarland bounced back from the loss to win a consolation match early Saturday, 5-3 over Oak Mountain’s Kirk Smitherman to move to the third-place match against Weaver, who he beat on Friday 9-0.