Meet the SOS Pet of the Week

Nanni is SOS Shelter's Pet of the Week. Nanni is one of the cats recently pulled from the pound.

Her story is similar to those you have heard many times before. She was a stray who was brought to the pound, but she was one of the lucky few that ended up being brought to a no-kill like SOS Animal Shelter.

During the summer, feline offspring usually take precedence because there are so many of them that need help. Feline babies come in litters and the mother cat can usually can tag along.

Regardless, her stunning green eyes and personality got her a ticket out of the pound, and it's hoped it’s the same characteristics that get her the home she dreams of.

Nanni is fully vetted and went in yesterday to get her last set of shots. She's just waiting for you to pick her. Stop in to SOS Animal Shelter, located at 25944 Alabama Highway 134 in Enterprise, and ask for Nanni. The staff will be happy to introduce you to the green-eyed girl.