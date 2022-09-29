 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet the SOS Pet of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Meet the SOS Pet of the Week

Taz is the SOS Pet of the Week

 COURTESY PHOTO

The SOS Pet of the Week this week is Taz. He is ready to be your new best friend. Taz was recently pulled from one of our local pounds and brought to SOS Animal Shelter. Once we met him, we fell in love with him instantly. Taz is a Heeler/Boxer mix. He has a interesting smile which makes him stand apart from the rest. If you love underbites you will love Taz. He is very social, enjoys playing with other dogs, and wants to be part of the team. If you are looking for a great family dog, Taz may be the one for you. Stop by the SOS, located at 25944 Highway 134 in Enterprise and meet this cute pup and some of his friends today.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Brockton beats Dauphin

New Brockton beats Dauphin

In a rematch of a game played in New Brockton, Dauphin Junior High School hosted New Brockton Middle School in seventh grade football Thursday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert