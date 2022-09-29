Meet the SOS Pet of the Week

The SOS Pet of the Week this week is Taz. He is ready to be your new best friend. Taz was recently pulled from one of our local pounds and brought to SOS Animal Shelter. Once we met him, we fell in love with him instantly. Taz is a Heeler/Boxer mix. He has a interesting smile which makes him stand apart from the rest. If you love underbites you will love Taz. He is very social, enjoys playing with other dogs, and wants to be part of the team. If you are looking for a great family dog, Taz may be the one for you. Stop by the SOS, located at 25944 Highway 134 in Enterprise and meet this cute pup and some of his friends today.