Meet the SOS Pet of the Week

Meatloaf is the SOS Animal Shelter Pet of the Week.

Meet Meatloaf, our Pet of the Week. He came to SOS Animal Shelter about six weeks ago, and we can’t deny that we love this big lug.

Meatloaf came in as a stray and greeted us with a big slobbery kiss. He is a gentle giant with an even bigger heart. We have introduced him with other dogs, and Meatloaf loves having friends.

We estimate him to be three years of age, and he is fully vetted. Meatloaf is a laid-back dog and would do great in a home with children. He has completed all his vetting and is waiting for a family of his very own.

If you are interested in a great family dog, stop in to SOS Animal Shelter on Alabama Highway 134 in Enterprise and meet Meatloaf today. He is patiently waiting on you.

