Memorial tables displayed for POW/MIA Day

Memorial tables displayed for POW/MIA Day

AMVETS Post 7 members Travis Parker, left, and Ben Jimmerson are thanked by Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund, right, for the POW/MIA table set up in Enterprise City Hall.

 COURTESY PHOTO

“You Are Not Forgotten” is the central phrase of the POW/MIA remembrance movement that honors America's prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action and their families. The members of Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 commemorated the remembrance by placing POW/MIA “Missing Man Tables” in various government buildings and businesses.

According to a Congressional Research Service report on POWs, 130,201 World War II service members were imprisoned and 14,072 of that number died in captivity; 7,140 Korean War service members were imprisoned and 2,701 of them died in captivity; 725 Vietnam War service members were imprisoned and 64 of them died in captivity; and 37 service members were imprisoned during conflicts since 1991, including both Gulf Wars.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 83,114 Americans who fought in those wars are still missing, including approximately 73,515 from World War II; 7,841 from the Korean War; 1,626 from Vietnam; 126 from the Cold War; and, six from conflicts since 1991.

