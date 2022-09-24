Navigator Development Group Inc. celebrates 25 years in business

Navigator Development Group Inc., its employees and friends celebrated the company’s 25th anniversary Sept. 15.
With headquarters in Enterprise, Navigator is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business with a diversified portfolio of aviation, training, technology, and logistics services.
Navigator has a regional office in Huntsville and provides services to locations at Fort Rucker, Dothan, and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama; Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field in Florida; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Fairfield Air Force Base, Washington.