Navigator Development Group Inc. celebrates 25 years in business

Peggy Gay, left, and Keith Gay cut the cake at the NDGI anniversary celebration

 COURTESY PHOTO

Navigator Development Group Inc., its employees and friends celebrated the company’s 25th anniversary Sept. 15.

With headquarters in Enterprise, Navigator is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business with a diversified portfolio of aviation, training, technology, and logistics services.

Navigator has a regional office in Huntsville and provides services to locations at Fort Rucker, Dothan, and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama; Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field in Florida; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Fairfield Air Force Base, Washington.

