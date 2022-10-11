New books at the Enterprise Public Library

The following new books are available at the Enterprise Public Library:

Jeff Abbott, Traitor's Dream, fiction;

Shannon Bream, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today, nonfiction;

Dan Hampton, Valor, biography;

Emily Henry, Beach Read, fiction;

Beverly Lewis, The Orchard, fiction;

Fern Michaels, Falling Stars, fiction;

Celeste Ng, Our Missing Hearts, fiction;

James Patterson, Blowback, large print;

James Patterson, The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas, fiction;

Jodi Picoult, Mad Honey, fiction;

Catherine Price, How to Break Up With Your Phone, nonfiction;

John Sandford, Righteous Prey, fiction;

Wendy Speake, The 40-Day Social Media Fast, nonfiction;

Danielle Steel, The Challenge, large print; and,

Adrienne Young, Spells For Forgetting, fiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children's materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.