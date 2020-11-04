New ESCC Community Scholarship available for spring

“We’re proud to offer this new scholarship and open another path to those who want to jumpstart or continue their education and training.”

The community scholarship will also serve as an incentive for select workers to come back to college for additional training. For businesses or industries who wish to partner with ESCC and help send their workers to the College for additional training, contact Workforce Development and Adult Education Director Leigh Shiver at (344) 347-2623 ext. 2209 or email lshiver@escc.edu.

“The ESCC Community Scholarship is a great asset to help students wanting to start or return to college in the spring,” Shiver said. “This scholarship also provides a great opportunity to develop partnerships with local businesses and industry leaders who want to see their employees receive a college education or training. At ESCC, we are always happy to make those connections and provide those opportunities to those in our community.”

Also, students who were previously enrolled in any program prior to Fall 2020 and those who will enroll in any program in the spring will be eligible to receive the Community Scholarship. A full list of programs can be found at escc.edu/programs.