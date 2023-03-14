ELBA- Sunbelt Solomon, an electrical transformer repair and recycling operations, will open a $5 million facility in Elba, providing more than 50 new jobs to the area.

The Solomon, Kansas, headquartered company will also provide field services and equipment rental operations when it officially opens its doors for business in June.

“It has been a pleasure working with Sunbelt’s Mark Bazely throughout this process,” said Elba Mayor Tom Maddox. “He represents the highest personal character and exactly the corporate character that is attractive to, and will be at home, in Elba. We welcome Sunbelt Solomon with open arms to Elba.

“The new jobs, new capital investment, and new energy provided by Sunbelt Solomon are all incredibly important and attractive for Elba citizens,” Maddox said. “But, I believe, the most important and welcome attribute that Sunbelt Solomon brings to Elba is the tremendous corporate culture as exhibited throughout this process by Mark Bazely. Sunbelt Solomon’s corporate culture will be a perfect fit in Elba."

With job opportunities spanning from $18 to $37 per hour, the average salary range for roles offered at Sunbelt Solomon’s new facility will be 45% higher than the annual salary range for manufacturing roles in Coffee County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Labor. Sunbelt Solomon offers competitive employee benefits, including health care coverage, annual incentive compensation, and opportunities for advancement.

A job recruitment event will be hosted in the coming weeks. “The jobs and investment that will be provided brings a great deal of energy and excitement to our community,” Maddox added.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the announcement is “just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama's dynamic business community," Ivey said in making the announcement Tuesday morning. "The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success."