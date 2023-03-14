ELBA- Sunbelt Solomon officials announced Tuesday plans to open a service center in Elba that will offer electrical transformer repair and recycling, field services and equipment rental operations.

The Solomon, Kansas, headquartered company will invest over $5 million to launch the facility which is expected to open with over 50 employees when it officially opens its doors for business in June.

“It has been a pleasure working with Sunbelt’s Mark Bazely throughout this process,” said Elba Mayor Tom Maddox. “He represents the highest personal character and exactly the corporate character that is attractive to, and will be at home, in Elba. We welcome Sunbelt Solomon with open arms to Elba.

“The new jobs, new capital investment, and new energy provided by Sunbelt Solomon are all incredibly important and attractive for Elba citizens,” Maddox said. “But, I believe, the most important and welcome attribute that Sunbelt Solomon brings to Elba is the tremendous corporate culture as exhibited throughout this process by Mark Bazely. Sunbelt Solomon’s corporate culture will be a perfect fit in Elba.

“Additionally, I would like to thank my neighbor, Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, for allowing Sunbelt Solomon to temporarily locate in the Enterprise Business Incubator while its new Elba location at 2450 Industrial Boulevard is made ready.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the announcement is “just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama's dynamic business community," Ivey said in making the announcement Tuesday morning. "The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success."

With job opportunities spanning from $18 to $37 per hour, the average salary range for roles offered at Sunbelt Solomon’s new facility will be 45% higher than the annual salary range for manufacturing roles in Coffee County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Labor. Sunbelt Solomon offers competitive employee benefits, including health care coverage, annual incentive compensation, and opportunities for advancement.

A job recruitment event will be hosted in the coming weeks. “The jobs and investment that will be provided brings a great deal of energy and excitement to our community,” Maddox added.

Quillen agreed. “We believe Elba can be Sunbelt Solomon’s best location in the United States and are prepared to partner with them partner for many years to make it happen,” he said Tuesday. “The Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation and its board members are excited to have assisted Elba Mayor Tom Maddox and Sunbelt Solomon throughout the recruitment process.

“We also extend a huge ‘Thank You’ to Gov. Ivey and her team at the Department of Commerce for helping to make this a reality for Elba,” Quillen said.

“Growing companies like Sunbelt Solomon are discovering that Alabama offers abundant opportunities that will help them expand the scope of their operations,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I look forward to seeing Sunbelt Solomon put down roots in Elba and watching the operation thrive.”

“At Sunbelt Solomon, we strive to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals within the electrical space,” said Gus Cedeño, CEO of Sunbelt Solomon. “Elba is the first greenfield facility we’ve built in several years, affirming our strategy of getting closer to our customer base and developing the human capital wherever we operate.

“SSS is excited to provide new, well-paying jobs and career paths to the Elba community while continuing the growth and expansion of our business,” Cedeño said. “We are committed to providing an excellent customer experience. Expanding our footprint in Alabama helps increase our ability to provide fast and dependable services to our valued customers.

In addition to the company’s greenfield build in Elba, it just acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette. With over 100 years of experience, Sunbelt Solomon is recognized as a sustainability leader in the electrical segment for its technical expertise, speed of service and standard of care within commercial, industrial, and utility markets. The company provides rental, repair, and field services to complement the supply of remanufactured and new electrical power and distribution equipment, including transformers and switchgear. Sunbelt Solomon boasts unparalleled scale, breadth of services, and a consistent track record of dependability among cooperative, investor-owned, and municipal utility customers, plus a diverse presence across many renewable energy, oil and gas, commercial, and industrial verticals.