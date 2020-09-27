1 dead in fire at home in Elba

One person has died in a house fire outside of Elba in the early hours of Thursday morning, officials reported.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., the Elba Fire Department was dispatched to a “fully involved” residential structure fire in the Shiloh community, Fire Chief Drew Parker said. After unconfirmed reports of a person trapped inside came through, New Brockton Fire Department was requested to assist.

Elba Engine 1 arrived to find a single story brick home well involved in fire with police officers on scene confirming there was an occupant inside.

“Firefighters made entry through the front of the structure where they encountered heavy fire conditions and structural collapse that had already occurred,” Parker said.

“Fire suppression efforts were continued in that area while firefighters attempted to gain entry to the bedrooms from the exterior. Heavy smoke and high heat conditions as well as a heavy fire load inside the structure prevented firefighters from making entry into the bedrooms at that time.”

Firefighters continued suppression efforts and were then able to perform a search of the residence. One deceased occupant was located.