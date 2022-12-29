110th Aviation Brigade hosts NCO induction ceremony

FORT RUCKER — More than 30 soldiers crossed the threshold from junior enlisted to noncommissioned officer during an induction ceremony hosted by the 110th Aviation Brigade at the Post Theater Dec. 14.

A narration provided the history and meaning of the noncommissioned officer, including recitations as three candles were ceremonially lit atop large wooden letters that spelled “NCO.”

Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson, Aviation branch command sergeant major, in his remarks emphasized the importance of the ceremony, and charged the young leaders to remember what they represent.

“Army Aviation exists to support the ground force,” Wilson said. “This branch has a legacy of heroic action while supporting our teammates on the ground. We must never lose trust, and we must never break the faith. To be ‘Above the Best’ you have to be the best. From this moment on I charge you all to continue the sacred bond as NCOs. Train, lead and develop the finest soldiers in the world.”

As NCOs they must make sure their soldiers are ready for the rigors associated with difficult missions, he explained.

“Today each of you will take part of the time-honored tradition and officially join the ranks of the finest NCO Corps in the world. The United States Army depends on its NCOs to train, lead, and develop soldiers to fight and win our nation’s wars,” he said.

Wilson reminded the NCOs that people will judge them by their actions, not their intentions, and that they must be fair and honest, and tough when necessary.

“Never forget the human factor in leadership. When a soldier makes a mistake and is being punished remember that they are still your soldier and continue to take care of them,” he said.

Wilson said leadership requires determination, conviction, and imagination, and he emphasized having a positive presence because a leader’s mood impacts the soldiers.

He urged the NCOs to think about how soldiers will react to news and take a moment to make sure they deliver the message in the right way.

“To instill the will to fight and win you will need to build trust with your soldiers. And trust starts with building relationships through presence, care, and respect for one another,” he said.

Creating a good climate and culture doesn’t happen by accident.

“Train your team hard. Get to know them and their families. Build trust. Enforce standards, and always demand dignity and respect from everyone,” he said.

Inductees from the 110th Aviation Brigade, 1st Aviation Brigade, and the 6th Military Police Detachment stood to their feet as their first sergeants provided words of wisdom.

Command Sgt. Maj. Julio T. Santos, 110th Aviation Brigade command sergeant major, issued the NCO Charge as the soldiers raised their right hands and repeated after him, denoting the acceptance of the duties and responsibilities of the NCO.

As their names were called, each soldier passed through an archway beneath crossed sabers denoting their transition from follower to leader as they joined the elite NCO Corps.

The NCOs recited in unison the words of the NCO Creed, which begins:

“No one is more professional than I. I am a noncommissioned officer, a leader of soldiers. As a noncommissioned officer, I realize that I am a member of a time-honored corps, which is known as ‘The Backbone of the Army’. I am proud of the corps of noncommissioned officers and will at all times conduct myself as to bring credit upon my corps, the military service and my country regardless of the situation in which I find myself. I will not use my grade or position to attain pleasure, profit, or personal safety.”

NCOs are charged with being competent, accomplishing their mission and ensuring the welfare of their Soldiers. They are to be technically and tactically proficient, and place their soldiers’ needs above their own. Known as the “backbone of the Army,” NCOs uphold the Army Values and exercise initiative by taking action in the absence of orders.

Santos, who hosted the ceremony, said he was proud of the inductees.

“I think it’s important that we as an Army pay tribute through traditional, time-honored events like the NCO induction ceremony to recognize the hard work that these soldiers have put forth to accomplish one of the most important milestones in their career,” said Santos.

The ceremony was followed by a cake cutting.