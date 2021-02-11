2 Fort Rucker soldiers retire during quarterly ceremony

Two Soldiers retired during the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony Jan. 22 in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.
Col. George Ferido, 110th Aviation Brigade commander, officiated the retirement ceremony for Lt. Col. Adam Reynolds and CW4 Lamarius Failes that was held before a limited in-person audience and broadcast over Facebook Live.
The colonel said he was honored to officiate the ceremony and help celebrate the accomplishments of the two Soldiers, and to also honor the sacrifices they and their families have made during each of their 20-year careers.
“I can promise you that the (soldiers) we honor today will be remembered by the people they trained, cared for and served with over their careers,” Ferido said, adding that while their great accomplishments may not be featured on the evening news, it doesn’t diminish the importance of what they’ve done or the positive impact they’ve made on countless soldiers, civilians and families.
“Each of their lives has been one of honor,” the commander said. “Together, these (soldiers) represent 40 years of military service, countless combat deployments and many PCS moves. To the families, there are no words of thanks that we can use to fully express our gratitude for all that you’ve given and the sacrifices you’ve made for your retiree and your country.
“It is our families that bear the burden of countless PCS moves: single parenting, changing schools, making friends, making new friends and day-to-day operations at home,” Ferido continued. “It’s our families (who experience) the emotional roller coaster of not knowing what is going on downrange when our servicemembers deploy. It’s our families waiting for us at the airport or the redeployment ceremony with big banners, flowers and balloons when we return home from a long deployment – they are my heroes.
“The strength of our military is not the high-tech gadgets and weapons systems that we have – the strength of our Army is the people who serve, both those in uniform and our civilians,” he said. “My hat is off to both of these Soldiers for their many years of sacrifice being part of our team of professionals that make our military great.”
Lt. Col Adam Reynolds
Reynolds, staff synchronization officer for the Manned Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Portfolio, Intelligence Division, Directorate of Materiel, Force Development Directorate, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-8, entered military service in 2000 as an aviation officer. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.
He said the highlight of his career was being able to have his wife, children and extended family at his promotion to lieutenant colonel, the first time since his commissioning, to recognize their support and sacrifices.
He and his wife, Laura, have three children. They plan to reside in Meadowbrook.
CW4 Lamarius Failes
Failes, 110th Avn. Bde. academics standardization chief, entered military service in 2001 as an Apache mechanic. He was selected for Army Warrant Officer Flight Training in 2004. He served multiple combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He said the highlight of his career was being an aviation adviser in support of the Army Office of the Program Manager – Saudi Arabian National Guard.
He and his wife, Capt. Rita Dannard, have four children and twins on the way. They plan to reside in Dothan.