2 Fort Rucker soldiers retire during quarterly ceremony

“It is our families that bear the burden of countless PCS moves: single parenting, changing schools, making friends, making new friends and day-to-day operations at home,” Ferido continued. “It’s our families (who experience) the emotional roller coaster of not knowing what is going on downrange when our servicemembers deploy. It’s our families waiting for us at the airport or the redeployment ceremony with big banners, flowers and balloons when we return home from a long deployment – they are my heroes.

“The strength of our military is not the high-tech gadgets and weapons systems that we have – the strength of our Army is the people who serve, both those in uniform and our civilians,” he said. “My hat is off to both of these Soldiers for their many years of sacrifice being part of our team of professionals that make our military great.”

Lt. Col Adam Reynolds

Reynolds, staff synchronization officer for the Manned Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Portfolio, Intelligence Division, Directorate of Materiel, Force Development Directorate, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-8, entered military service in 2000 as an aviation officer. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.