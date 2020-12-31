2020 football season an unforgettable one

But Ed’s got more trouble than at the end of a year where even the Pope apologized for certain actions, and Notre Dame temporarily joined the ACC to skate into the playoffs.

In powerful SEC pigskinnery, Tennessee and Florida have woes; 247 Sports ranked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin 37th best college head football coach, 26 rungs below Gus Malzahn who was fired; and Vanderbilt used a 6-2 female kicker and fired its coach the next day.

To hear ’em tell it, some players were disrespected almost everywhere and every team faced record adversity.

Now, we’re down to four teams, COVID-19 willing, still in the championship hunt and LSU and Ole Miss ain’t among ’em.

Of Ohio State University, Notre Dame, Clemson and Alabama, the Buckeyes have the hardest row to hoe and not because of having played only six teams and three cancellations.

An inspection of OSU’s roster revealed no player from Alabama, but its quarterback coach, Corey Dennis, is from Troy.