2020 football season an unforgettable one

In early August, who’d a thought Enterprise High School would play 11 games, all 14 SEC schools would play at least eight games and there’d be bowl games?
Who’d a thought about players, even on bowl-bound teams, leaving to prepare for the NFL combine?
For many, the 2020 season has been forgettable, but for Auburn High School, Edinburg, Texas, High and University of Georgia and Florida football teams, this season ain’t forgettable.
Auburn High had a punt blocked for a touchdown, didn’t recover an onside kick and had two pass interference penalties leading to a game-winning field goal in the game’s final 18 seconds that lifted Thompson to the 7A State Championship, 29-28.
An Edinburg player who’d been ejected from a game after being called for 30 yards in unsportsmanlike penalties on one play, ran back onto the field, knocked the referee to the ground and his team out of the playoffs.
A Georgia player squirted a Tennessee player on the sidelines and a Florida defensive back threw an opponent’s shoe 20 yards late in the game; the 15-yard penalties pretty much led to critical scores.
Strange is too weak a word to describe 2020, a year during which LSU football coach Ed Orgeron had a smirk on his face in the picture of Ed and a nubile female that showed up online.
But Ed’s got more trouble than at the end of a year where even the Pope apologized for certain actions, and Notre Dame temporarily joined the ACC to skate into the playoffs.
In powerful SEC pigskinnery, Tennessee and Florida have woes; 247 Sports ranked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin 37th best college head football coach, 26 rungs below Gus Malzahn who was fired; and Vanderbilt used a 6-2 female kicker and fired its coach the next day.
To hear ’em tell it, some players were disrespected almost everywhere and every team faced record adversity.
Now, we’re down to four teams, COVID-19 willing, still in the championship hunt and LSU and Ole Miss ain’t among ’em.
Of Ohio State University, Notre Dame, Clemson and Alabama, the Buckeyes have the hardest row to hoe and not because of having played only six teams and three cancellations.
An inspection of OSU’s roster revealed no player from Alabama, but its quarterback coach, Corey Dennis, is from Troy.
Notre Dame has one Alabaman on its roster, Jay Bramblett from Tuscaloosa; coach Clark Lea played baseball at Birmingham Southern and coach Lance Taylor was an Alabama wide receiver, 2000-03 and a graduate assistant coach 2007-08, the first part of Nick Saban’s run at UA.
Were the late Lewis Grizzard writing this, he’d say without Alabama - state and school - Clemson would be “Auburn with a lake”.
Dabo Swinney is Clemson’s seventh head coach with a UA background: Jess Neeley, Frank Howard, Hootie Ingram, Charlie Pell, Danny Ford and Tommy Bowden preceded him.
Among the Tigers players are E.J. Williams and Justyn Ross from Phenix City; Birmingham’s Hamp Greene, Trent Howard, Lavonta Bentley and Carson Donnelly; Vestavia Hills’ Nolan Turner and Jacob and James Edwards; and Drew Swinney.
Babo’s coaching staff includes Birmingham native Tyler Grisham; Lemansky Hall and Todd Bates played at UA; Mickey Conn played and was a UA graduate assistant; and Danny Pearman was an 8-year UA assistant.
Hmmm …