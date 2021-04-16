2020 Man, Woman, Youth of the Year named

Thursday evening marked a big night for the Pilot Club of Enterprise as the club hosted its 65th Annual Civic Night Program at Enterprise Rescue Squad.
The program honored individuals for the titles of Man, Woman, and Youth of the Year, all of whom were nominated by civic groups and organizations in the Enterprise area.
Elise Wilson, president of the Pilot Club, welcomed the nominees, their families and other honored guests in the scaled-down ceremony, and Pilot Club Director Debra Gibson introduced the five Youth of the Year nominees by reading a synopsis of each nominee’s philanthropic activities over the past year. After Gibson finished, Wilson introduced each of the nominees for Woman and Man of the Year.
2019 Youth of the Year Danielle Holley revealed this year’s Youth of the Year winner as Emily Littel, a senior at Enterprise High School.
Littel is the daughter of Eric and Dannell Littel, and her brothers are Ryan and Reilly. She is a varsity cheerleader at EHS, the Public Relations Officer for the Student Government Association, Special Projects Chair of CCYLP and the President of the Junior Civitan, the club that nominated her for this designation.
Littel said she loves to be involved and lead in a servant manner and that she believes she gained her servant leadership skills from her faith in God and determination to live life as He would. Her favorite way to volunteer is by helping with local sports teams or downtown events, and she loves being around people and helping others and participating in projects that fulfill the needs of others. As special projects chair of CCYLP, she decided to sew blankets for the needy.
She will be attending Auburn University this fall where she plans to pursue the goal of becoming a pharmacist. Littel said she is passionate about helping people and loves science, which is why she decided on pharmacy. One of her dreams is to be a traveling pharmacist or pharmaceutical representative, allowing her to explore different areas.
In her free time, she likes to watch movies, read and spend quality time with her family. Her favorite films and books are any of the Harry Potter series. According to Littel, the best piece of advice she has ever heard is, “Remember that you are not a nice person because others are nice to you, but you are a nice person because that is what is in your heart.”
After the ceremony, Littel said she was thankful for the opportunity to have this experience.
“I was very surprised, but I was also so thankful because yes, I’ve given so much, but they’ve given me back so much more than I could ever ask for,” she said. “I’m so honored, and now I get to share this with them, too.”
Donna Skelton and Travis Parker, the 2019 Woman and Man of the Year, introduced the 2020 Woman and Man of the Year winners Nicole O’Brien and Bob Cooper.
O’Brien was nominated by Altrusa of Enterprise. She is a native of Newport News, Virginia, who moved to Enterprise in 2006 following her husband Scott’s retirement from the U.S. Air Force. They have two children: Christopher, a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and Sidney, a Troy University junior. O’Brien has been an educator for 26 years and currently teaches fourth grade at Ellis D. Parker Elementary on Fort Rucker.
O’Brien is the past President of Altrusa of Enterprise and currently chairs the club’s service committee. She attends Enterprise First United Methodist Church and has served in a variety of roles throughout the church.
In the initial days of the COVID-19 crisis when masks were in short supply, O’Brien and several members of Hand Up answered the call for handmade cloth face masks. Using her love of sewing, she completed and donated approximately 1,300 masks to family, friends, church members, hospitals, hospice centers and medical care facilities. In August, EFUMC presented a care package to each educator in the Enterprise City School System, and O’Brien completed an additional 300 masks for educators as a small token of appreciation for their efforts. She also regularly sews caterpillar beds, which provide temporary bedding for children and families in transition, port pillows for individuals receiving chemotherapy and blankets for new babies at EFUMC.
Regarding her nomination, O’Brien said, “I’m thankful that so many people in town let me be a part of their vision, like Enterprise Women’s Ministry at First Methodist, Hand Up Enterprise, Altrusa and the United Methodist Women at St. Luke.”
Cooper was nominated by the Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution. He is a decorated Vietnam Veteran, a dual-rated Master Army Aviator and retired from the Army as a Chief Warrant Officer Four. He has been a member of the USAWOA Quarterly Enterprise road cleanup project, serves as a member of the Enterprise Military Affairs Committee, reached out and found workers for the Enterprise homes for humanity project and has participated in site visits of veterans and family members living in local nursing/assisted living homes. Cooper also served as an advisor to Boy Scouts working on Eagle Scout projects and fundraising events
His service to the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Association (USAWOA) earned him the Don Hess Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, and he is also the recipient of a Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf clusters, a Bronze Star medal, a Meritorious Service medal with oak leaf clusters, Air medals, a Joint Service Commendation medal, a Vietnam Service medal with three bronze stars, a Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation badge, a Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and numerous other military awards. The Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) awarded him the Silver Award of the Order of Saint Michael due to his significant and long-lasting contributions to Army Aviation.
Cooper, as Past Commander of VFW Post 6683, is active as the Lower Alabama Veterans Alliance (LAVA) representative for numerous veteran’s events in Enterprise to include: the annual Veterans Day parade, Memorial Day services, Wreaths across America, flag replacement and retirement ceremonies, VFW Post 6683 annual BBQ Dinner for the wounded veterans and families and the Lions Club Annual Boll Weevil 100 event.
Cooper and his wife Ditte Hansen Cooper have been married for 52 years and are the parents of two children and grandparents to three grandsons.
“I’m very happy to have been selected this year to have joined the crowd of the folks who’ve been nominated previously,” he said. “We enjoy being in Enterprise. Our children grew up here, and it’s really been a great City of Progress.”