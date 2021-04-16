2020 Man, Woman, Youth of the Year named

She will be attending Auburn University this fall where she plans to pursue the goal of becoming a pharmacist. Littel said she is passionate about helping people and loves science, which is why she decided on pharmacy. One of her dreams is to be a traveling pharmacist or pharmaceutical representative, allowing her to explore different areas.

In her free time, she likes to watch movies, read and spend quality time with her family. Her favorite films and books are any of the Harry Potter series. According to Littel, the best piece of advice she has ever heard is, “Remember that you are not a nice person because others are nice to you, but you are a nice person because that is what is in your heart.”

After the ceremony, Littel said she was thankful for the opportunity to have this experience.

“I was very surprised, but I was also so thankful because yes, I’ve given so much, but they’ve given me back so much more than I could ever ask for,” she said. “I’m so honored, and now I get to share this with them, too.”

Donna Skelton and Travis Parker, the 2019 Woman and Man of the Year, introduced the 2020 Woman and Man of the Year winners Nicole O’Brien and Bob Cooper.