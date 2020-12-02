2020 won't steal Christmas in Enterprise

“However, we do want to stress the need to take the recommended safety precautions. We ask that everyone wear masks and try to keep your distance from others not in your household or circle of regular interaction. We can still talk, share laughter and have a great time, but let’s just do it as safely as possible."

The seating will be set up for social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up as well.

“The weather is expected to be chilly, so it will be a great time to bundle up in your favorite winter clothes, with gloves and scarves to help keep you warm and perhaps help to protect you as well,” the Mayor said.

The highlight of the evening will be the lighting of the 30-foot tall City Christmas Tree on the front lawn at City Hall. The tree, which is 17 feet in diameter at the base, is decorated with a 3-foot star tree topper and more than 500 ornaments, plus more than 10,000 lights that will shine as a symbol of the city’s holiday spirit.

“It is indeed a beautiful tree, and we can’t wait to light it up, and in doing so, light up our city with the joy of Christmas,” Mayor Cooper said.